Ukrainian pork producers visit Iowa Pork Expo to tell their war story

Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The president of Ukraine’s Pig Breeders Association is at the Iowa Pork Expo to bring awareness to farmers trying to make a living in a war zone.

Oksana Yurchenko and a group of farmers came to the Expo at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.

Yurchenko said farm fields are filled with land mines, and 150,000 of Ukraine’s hog population of one million has been lost. She said some farms were destroyed, others had to slaughter pigs and leave their farms behind to not be occupied or killed.

“You can’t feel safe because there is always a risk your farm, your house will be shelled,” said Yurchenko.

One Iowa program called “Assist” plans to send farmers, veterinarians, and other experts to Ukraine to help rebuild once the war ends.

“We are here to learn something new that will help our industry and our country to recover after the victory, and we do believe that will happen very, very soon,” said Yurchenko.

