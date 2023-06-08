Univ. of Wisconsin-Madison to hire people to eat cheese, pizza

University of Wisconsin–Madison logo
University of Wisconsin–Madison logo(PRNewswire)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wisconsin (KCRG) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison is hiring people to eat pizza, cheese and other dairy products and then verbally describe the experience.

The College of Agricultural & Life Sciences/Dairy Research Center is calling the role a “Descriptive Sensory Panelist.”

The job summary says panelists will taste up to 24 cheese samples and 12 pizzas a week, along with other food products.

“Once hired, we will train you to become part of a group of expert tasters capable of verbally describing their sensory experience on the basis of appearance, texture, taste and aroma attributes for research and product development purposes,” the center wrote in a job summary.

There would be three, three-hour sessions per week.

The job would pay $15 an hour, and would require workers to be onsite. Applications opened earlier this month and will be accepted through June 21.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isolated showers and storms possible Wednesday morning
Isolated showers and storms possible Wednesday morning
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Isolated showers are possible Thursday morning
Isolated showers are possible Thursday morning
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out

Latest News

An Iowa woman who got trapped under her collapsed apartment building says she didn’t hesitate...
Survivor of Davenport apartment collapse explains moment building fell
An Iowa woman who got trapped under her collapsed apartment building says she didn’t hesitate...
Survivor of Davenport apartment collapse explains moment building fell
Iowa Senate Democrats unanimously chose Sen. Pam Jochum, of Dubuque, to serve as the Democratic...
Iowa Senate Democrats oust Wahls, pick Jochum as Democratic Leader
The president of Ukraine's pig breeders association is at the Iowa Pork Expo to bring awareness...
Ukrainian pork producers visit Iowa Pork Expo to tell their war story