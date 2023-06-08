Univ. of Wisconsin-Madison to hire people to eat cheese, pizza

MADISON, Wisconsin (KCRG) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison is hiring people to eat pizza, cheese and other dairy products and then verbally describe the experience.

The College of Agricultural & Life Sciences/Dairy Research Center is calling the role a “Descriptive Sensory Panelist.”

The job summary says panelists will taste up to 24 cheese samples and 12 pizzas a week, along with other food products.

“Once hired, we will train you to become part of a group of expert tasters capable of verbally describing their sensory experience on the basis of appearance, texture, taste and aroma attributes for research and product development purposes,” the center wrote in a job summary.

There would be three, three-hour sessions per week.

The job would pay $15 an hour, and would require workers to be onsite. Applications opened earlier this month and will be accepted through June 21.

