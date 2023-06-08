Warmer temperatures bring a rain chance

By Joe Winters
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - High pressure begins to slide to the east allowing a more southerly flow of air. Temperatures will warm back into the lower to middle 80s for the next couple of days. With the increase in moisture and a cold front late on Saturday, a chance for showers and storms exists. The timing right now looks like late Saturday into Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts are expected to stay on the light with up to 0.50′ in some spots. Cooler highs in the upper 70s will bring us to the start of next week. Have a great night.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isolated showers and storms possible Wednesday morning
Isolated showers and storms possible Wednesday morning
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
An Iowa woman who got trapped under her collapsed apartment building says she didn’t hesitate...
Survivor of Davenport apartment collapse explains moment building fell
Isolated showers are possible Thursday morning
Isolated showers are possible Thursday morning
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’

Latest News

KYOU First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Evening June 8, 2023
Pleasant temperatures and conditions are expected today.
Light shower possible early, then staying pleasant
Pleasant temperatures and conditions are expected today.
First Alert Forecast
Isolated showers are possible Thursday morning
Isolated showers are possible Thursday morning