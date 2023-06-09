Rain chances appear fairly solid this weekend

A pretty nice day today, with a decent chance of rain this weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Hopefully, a decent amount of the area can receive some very beneficial rainfall this weekend as a storm system slowly works through the region.

It will still take a little while to get here, so expect a quiet and pleasant Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s after a cool start, with a good deal of sunshine throughout the day. A more southerly direction to our winds will help keep things a little warmer, and gradually pull some moisture back to the area.

This also gradually leads to a chance for showers on Saturday as the storm system approaches. While activity remains limited during the day, an expansion of rainfall activity looks possible Saturday night. This could lead to totals reaching or exceeding 0.50″ in many spots, before showers exit to the southeast on Sunday morning.

Temperatures will also be cooler during this process, with highs in the upper 70s Saturday, and barely cracking the lower 70s on Sunday.

Highs will climb again starting early in the week, with readings back into the 80s by the middle of it.

