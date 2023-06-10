Black teen shot by officer during struggle was armed with pellet gun, not handgun, police say

Police shared the information during a news conference to release body camera video. (KUSA, AURORA POLICE DEPARTMENT, RICHARDSON FAMILY ATTORNEY, CNN)
By The Associated Press and COLLEEN SLEVIN Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A Black teen fatally shot by an officer was armed with a pellet gun and not a semiautomatic handgun, police in suburban Denver revealed Friday.

Jor’Dell Richardson, 14, was shot June 2 after a struggle on the ground with officers who chased him from a store in Aurora, where he and a group of other teens were suspected of stealing vaping cartridges, according to authorities.

Police had originally said that the teen had a semiautomatic, but Chief Art Acevedo corrected that during a press conference held to release body camera video of the shooting.

The video does not clearly show what was happening right before the teen is shot. However, his words and the officers’ can be heard during the struggle.

Within a matter of a few seconds, an officer tackles Richardson, and the teen says, “Stop, please, you got me.”

“Gun, gun, let go of the ... gun,” an officer says, using an expletive. He then says he is going to fire, and a gunshot is heard.

“They made me do it,” a wounded Richardson says. “I didn’t know who they were. They made me do it.”

Later the officer who shot him, Roch Gruszeczka, is heard saying a prayer for him: “God, please be with that kid.”

Acevedo said that as part of their investigation, authorities are looking into where the pellet gun was when the officer fired and whether Richardson was pointing it at them.

He said that the weapon looked like an HK USP 9 mm handgun and that during the alleged robbery, Richardson had raised up his sweatshirt to reveal it in his waistband to the store’s clerk.

“That is not a toy. That is a weapon,” Acevedo said. He said he confirmed on Thursday that it was a pellet gun.

Richardson’s family and lawyers viewed the video with police Tuesday but were not told that it was a pellet gun until a few mintues before Friday’s news conference, attorney Siddhartha Rathod said.

Police would have known right away after picking it up and trying to unload it that it was not a handgun, he said, accusing officers of withholding the information to avoid angering the community.

Rathod said the video showed Richardson was surrendering and it did not make sense that he would have been reaching for a pellet gun.

“They didn’t tell the community because the entire city of Aurora would be here,” he said of a rally and march after the news conference that drew about 200 people.

Richardson’s mother, Laurie Littlejohn, told those gathered on the steps of city hall that the teen was the “light” of their home and she is afraid to have her 19-year-old son leave the house.

Police did not “think twice” about her son being a child and “didn’t give him a chance to redeem himself,” she said.

The rally ended with a prayer and prolonged sobbing by Richardson’s brother.

Police chased Richardson after a member of the city’s gang unit who happened to be driving by saw a group of teens in hoodies and medical masks approaching a convenience store. Some of them left in a stolen minivan afterward, while Richardson and another teen who was later arrested ran in different directions, police said.

Acevedo said police released the body camera video to the public Friday afternoon because it was the soonest they could do so under state law, which requires a wait of at least 72 hours after a video of a fatal incident is shown to family memers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina authorities say first responders found the body of a missing 6-year-old girl in...
Mother charged with murder after first responders find her daughter’s body in river
A 2-year-old girl died Thursday after deputies said the toddler was left in a hot car for more...
2-year-old dies after being left behind in hot car, authorities say
The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism said Thayne Miller caught a...
Fisherman reels in 64-pound catch, setting state record for first time since 1979
An Iowa woman who got trapped under her collapsed apartment building says she didn’t hesitate...
Survivor of Davenport apartment collapse explains moment building fell
The governor spoke on school vouchers and healthcare
Iowa school voucher applications surpass expectations, cost likely to follow

Latest News

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 7-month-old girl in Kentucky
Police shared the information during a news conference to release body camera video.
Teen killed by police was armed with pellet gun
Video shows the individuals inside the home as the dog approached.
Burglars spray dog with mace during home invasion of Instagram influencer
Video shows the individuals inside the home as the dog approached.
Burglars spray dog during home invasion