Down and Back Up This Week

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Lingering showers are expected Sunday morning before the rain clears away, making way for sunshine in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be cooler after the front, in the low 70s across the area. We’ll start the upcoming workweek beautifully with temperatures in the mid-70s and a mostly sunny sky. The forecast looks mostly sunny and dry through Thursday with highs slowly rising through the week, reaching near 90 by Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers continue overnight and into Sunday morning
Showers continue overnight and into Sunday morning
Family members say Isaiah Alvarez, 5, has died after being involved in an ATV crash earlier...
‘It was a freak accident’: 5-year-old boy dies in ATV crash
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner prepares for the team's WNBA basketball game against the...
Brittney Griner, Mercury teammates confronted at airport by ‘provocateur,’ WNBA says
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
South Carolina authorities say first responders found the body of a missing 6-year-old girl in...
Mother charged with murder after first responders find her daughter’s body in river

Latest News

KYOU First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Sunday, June 11, 2023
Showers continue overnight and into Sunday morning
Showers continue overnight and into Sunday morning
Showers continue overnight and into Sunday morning
Showers continue overnight and into Sunday morning
KYOU First Alert Forecast
Rain chances develop