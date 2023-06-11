A dry start to the workweek

A dry start to the workweek
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’ll have a clear sky across the area overnight with temperatures cooling into the 40s. We’ll start the workweek with lots of sunshine on Monday morning. We’ll have plenty of sunshine with a few clouds Monday afternoon and evening with highs in the 70s.

Temperatures will be warmer Tuesday through Friday with highs back in the 80s. Most of the workweek looks dry, however, a low pressure system will move through Iowa on Friday, bringing in another chance for scattered showers and storms.

