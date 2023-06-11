French town gathers at playground where young children were stabbed to support victims

French town gathers at playground where young children were stabbed to support victims
French town gathers at playground where young children were stabbed to support victims(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — The French Alps town of Annecy is holding a “citizens’ gathering’' at the lakeside park where a man with a knife raced around stabbing people. The attack on Thursday left four young children and two adults hospitalized. The children targeted were a 22-month-old Dutch girl, a 3-year-old British girl and 2-year-old French cousins. They remain hospitalized but their conditions have improved to the point where their lives no longer are considered in danger.

A 31-year-old suspect has received preliminary charges of attempted murder and armed resistance. City officials reopened the playground where the attack unfolded to show the area was again safe. People have heaped flowers, stuffed toys and messages of support there.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers continue overnight and into Sunday morning
Showers continue overnight and into Sunday morning
Family members say Isaiah Alvarez, 5, has died after being involved in an ATV crash earlier...
‘It was a freak accident’: 5-year-old boy dies in ATV crash
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner prepares for the team's WNBA basketball game against the...
Brittney Griner, Mercury teammates confronted at airport by ‘provocateur,’ WNBA says
South Carolina authorities say first responders found the body of a missing 6-year-old girl in...
Mother charged with murder after first responders find her daughter’s body in river

Latest News

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas in their fourth...
Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title by beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Elevated section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia
Ukraine's dam collapse is both a fast-moving disaster and a slow-moving ecological catastrophe
Ukraine’s dam collapse is both a fast-moving disaster and a slow-moving ecological catastrophe
Shots were fired into vehicles as a funeral procession passed through a Chicago suburb, badly...
Gunfire into funeral procession in suburban Chicago wounds 4, police say