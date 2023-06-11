Honduras opens embassy in China after breaking off ties with Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say Honduras has opened an embassy in Beijing. The move comes after the Central American nation broke off relations with Taiwan to establish diplomatic ties with China in March. China’s official CCTV says Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Honduran counterpart Enrique Reina took part in the inauguration of the embassy on Sunday morning.

The symbol of the two sides’ strengthening diplomatic ties came during Honduran President Xiomara Castro’s six-day visit to China. Before arriving in Beijing, Castro visited the Shanghai headquarters of the New Development Bank, a bank established by the BRICS developing nations, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

