Join the military, become a US citizen: Uncle Sam wants you and vous and tu
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military has struggled to overcome recruiting shortfalls and as a way to try to address that problem, it’s stepping up efforts to sign up immigrants. The armed services are offering a fast track to American citizenship for those who enlist.

The Army and the Air Force have bolstered their marketing to entice legal residents to sign up. One important part of the effort is the use of recruiters with similar backgrounds to these potential recruits. When Esmita Spudes Bidari took the oath last week to join the U.S. Army Reserves, it was thanks in part to a recruiter in Dallas who, like her, is Nepalese.

