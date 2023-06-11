Showers continue overnight and into Sunday morning

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Scattered showers and clouds rolled into Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri on Saturday and more showers are forecasted to move through the area overnight with lows cooling into the 50s and 60s. Lingering showers are expected Sunday morning before the rain clears away, making way for sunshine in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

We’ll start the upcoming workweek beautifully with temperatures in the 70s and a mostly sunny sky. The forecast looks mostly sunny and dry through Thursday with highs slowly rising through the week. Another front could reach Iowa by Friday, ushering in more chances of scattered showers and storms for the end of the week and into the weekend.

