Ukraine’s dam collapse is both a fast-moving disaster and a slow-moving ecological catastrophe

Ukraine's dam collapse is both a fast-moving disaster and a slow-moving ecological catastrophe
Ukraine's dam collapse is both a fast-moving disaster and a slow-moving ecological catastrophe(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — The destruction of the Kakhovka Dam in southern Ukraine is swiftly evolving into long-term environmental catastrophe. It affects drinking water, food supplies and ecosystems reaching into the Black Sea. Experts say the long-term consequences will be generational.

For every flooded home and farm, there are fields upon fields of newly planted grains, fruits and vegetables whose irrigation canals are drying up. Thousands of fish were left gasping on mud flats. Fledging water birds lost their nests and food sources. Countless trees and plants were drowned. Experts say it will take a decade or more to understand the ramifications. Now that the waters are beginning to recede, the decisions ahead seem enormous.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers continue overnight and into Sunday morning
Showers continue overnight and into Sunday morning
Family members say Isaiah Alvarez, 5, has died after being involved in an ATV crash earlier...
‘It was a freak accident’: 5-year-old boy dies in ATV crash
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner prepares for the team's WNBA basketball game against the...
Brittney Griner, Mercury teammates confronted at airport by ‘provocateur,’ WNBA says
South Carolina authorities say first responders found the body of a missing 6-year-old girl in...
Mother charged with murder after first responders find her daughter’s body in river

Latest News

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas in their fourth...
Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title by beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Elevated section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia
French town gathers at playground where young children were stabbed to support victims
French town gathers at playground where young children were stabbed to support victims
Shots were fired into vehicles as a funeral procession passed through a Chicago suburb, badly...
Gunfire into funeral procession in suburban Chicago wounds 4, police say