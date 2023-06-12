Dry and sunny again this week

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The workweek ahead looks much like the June weather we’ve had around so far this year: warm, dry and sunny, with only a few very slight chances for any rain. Today, highs climb to the mid to upper 70s with partly cloudy skies overhead for most. We’ll warm back to the mid to upper 80s or even low 90s for the remainder of the week with a mix of sun and clouds overhead. We are keeping our eyes on another small shot of rain which enters the forecast Friday and Saturday, but as has been the case recently, is no reason to cancel any weekend plans.

