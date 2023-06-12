Dry with rising temperatures

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a gorgeous start to the workweek across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with blue skies on Monday afternoon. However, we had a cold start to the day. Ottumwa broke the record low for June 12 with a low of 41 Monday morning. The previous record was 46 which occurred in 1936. Tonight, temperatures will be milder in the 50s with a mostly clear sky.

Tuesday we’ll have a sunny sky with highs rising into the low to mid 80s. Even warmer temperatures are expected by the end of the week with highs in the low 90s on Thursday. We’ll stay dry through Thursday. However, a low-pressure system could bring some showers and storms to the area Friday and Saturday morning.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.