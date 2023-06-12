Hundreds of women participate in Granny Basketball in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Hundreds of older women took part in a special basketball tournament over the weekend in West Des Moines.

Granny Basketball has special rules, including no running or jumping, and three points for Granny shots.

And every player is at least 50-years-old. Players also wear 1920′s style uniforms featuring middy blouses and knee-high stockings.

The competition can get heated on the court, but at the end of the day, players say it’s all for good fun.

“They may look mean. And very aggressive on the floor, but at the end of it, they’re joking with each other, congratulating each other,” Sue Manning, a player for the Classic Chassis team, said.

Granny Basketball is one of 25 sporting events the organization Iowa Senior Games hosts.

There have been similar events held in eastern Iowa.

