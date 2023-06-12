Hundreds of women participate in Granny Basketball in West Des Moines

Hundreds of older women took part in a special basketball tournament over the weekend in West Des Moines.
By KCCI
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Hundreds of older women took part in a special basketball tournament over the weekend in West Des Moines.

Granny Basketball has special rules, including no running or jumping, and three points for Granny shots.

And every player is at least 50-years-old. Players also wear 1920′s style uniforms featuring middy blouses and knee-high stockings.

The competition can get heated on the court, but at the end of the day, players say it’s all for good fun.

“They may look mean. And very aggressive on the floor, but at the end of it, they’re joking with each other, congratulating each other,” Sue Manning, a player for the Classic Chassis team, said.

Granny Basketball is one of 25 sporting events the organization Iowa Senior Games hosts.

There have been similar events held in eastern Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers continue overnight and into Sunday morning
Showers continue overnight and into Sunday morning
A dry start to the workweek
A dry start to the workweek
KYOU First Alert Forecast
Down and Back Up This Week
Family members say Isaiah Alvarez, 5, has died after being involved in an ATV crash earlier...
‘It was a freak accident’: 5-year-old boy dies in ATV crash
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Ex-boyfriend charged with murder after woman’s body found in rural Minnesota

Latest News

Hundreds of older women took part in a special basketball tournament over the weekend in West...
Hundreds of women participate in Granny Basketball in West Des Moines
Tony Awards kick off with plenty of athletic Broadway razzle-dazzle, despite writers' strike
Tony Awards kick off with plenty of athletic Broadway razzle-dazzle, despite writers’ strike
Dismantling process of partially collapsed building to begin Monday
For it’s 62nd consecutive year, the Strawberry Festival brought out the community of Long Grove...
62nd Annual Strawberry Festival in Long Grove