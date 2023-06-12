Student loan payments to resume in October

The Department of Education said student loan payments will resume in October.
The Department of Education said student loan payments will resume in October.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tens of millions of borrowers with federal student loans will have to restart payments in October, the Department of Education said Monday.

The department clarified that interest on the loans will resume Sept. 1. That’s roughly when the Biden administration said its pandemic pause is set to end, unless the Supreme Court rules on a separate loan case.

The recent debt ceiling bill bars President Joe Biden from another extension.

The Department of Education said it will reach out to borrowers with more information. Borrowers also can check the federal student aid website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers continue overnight and into Sunday morning
Showers continue overnight and into Sunday morning
A dry start to the workweek
A dry start to the workweek
KYOU First Alert Forecast
Down and Back Up This Week
Family members say Isaiah Alvarez, 5, has died after being involved in an ATV crash earlier...
‘It was a freak accident’: 5-year-old boy dies in ATV crash
Mitchell Betsworth will represent the United States at the 2023 World Games in Berlin, Germany.
Sioux City native will represent the USA in 2023 World Games

Latest News

People gather on a residential street in Annapolis, Md., where police say multiple people were...
Police: Maryland fatal shooting of 3 happened after parking dispute
Debris lies just beyond caution tape following the collapse of an elevated section of...
Officials say driver lost control of gas-filled tanker before fire collapsed main East Coast highway
FILE - The Activision Blizzard booth is seen during the Electronic Entertainment Expo, June 13,...
FTC sues to block Microsoft’s takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard
Police arrested Susan Weilbrenner, 52, after a dog was found dead inside a hot vehicle.
Police: Woman charged after dog found dead in hot vehicle
Prosecutors say Kouri Richins, 33, poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, 39, by slipping five...
Utah woman accused of killing husband then writing grief book for kids denied bail