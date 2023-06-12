Tony Awards kick off with plenty of athletic Broadway razzle-dazzle, despite writers’ strike

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Awards host Ariana DeBose opened a blank script backstage and danced and leaped her way to the stage as the telecast kicked off, seizing the moment after the Hollywood writers’ strike left Broadway’s biggest night without words but plenty of razzle-dazzle. An exciting, hectic opening number down the aisle Sunday gave a jolt of electricity to what is usually an upbeat, safe and chummy night.

The strike by the Writers Guild of America has left the storied awards show honoring the best of musical theater and plays to rely on spontaneity in a new venue far from the theater district.

