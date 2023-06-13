Amazon Web Services reports outage affecting websites, utilities

(Gray News) - Amazon Web Services is reporting widespread outages Tuesday afternoon that are affecting many websites and services across the internet.

AWS first reported issues shortly after 3 p.m. Eastern Time, saying providers using their US-EAST-1 servers were experiencing increased error rates and latencies.

DownDetector.com had received more than 11,000 reports of issues with AWS servers at the peak of the outage.

The Associated Press reports AWS is the market leader in cloud storage, with such big-name customers as Netflix, Coca-Cola and even some government agencies.

AWS is in the midst of a two-day security-focused cloud conference in Anaheim, California, as the company reports slowing business as companies become more concerned about inflation and a possible recession.

Amazon says they are working on correcting the problem but did not provide a timeline for restoring service.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.