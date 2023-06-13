Quiet, dry stretch ahead

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring a warm, dry mid-June stretch.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Over the next several days look for quiet and warm weather. Temperatures will be warmer this afternoon than the last few days, reaching into the low to middle 80s for most of eastern Iowa. Along the river and to the north, it may be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Everyone should see partly cloudy skies and a northwesterly breeze up to 25 or 30 mph at times this afternoon. Tomorrow and Thursday we’ll warm a bit more into the upper 80s to around 90 with continued warmth and dry weather. We are still watching a chance for rain Friday and into the weekend. While the system appears to be slowing somewhat it is still on track to bring some beneficial rain to the area.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say two tires came off the axle of a trailer that a semi-trailer was pulling. The...
2 killed after tires crash through van’s windshield on interstate
A dry start to the workweek
A dry start to the workweek
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
Actor Treat Williams of ‘Everwood’ killed in Vermont motorcycle crash
Workers move debris at the site of a building collapse, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport,...
Owner of collapsed Iowa apartment building pleads guilty to not maintaining safe conditions
Hundreds of older women took part in a special basketball tournament over the weekend in West...
Hundreds of women participate in Granny Basketball in West Des Moines

Latest News

Over the next several days look for quiet and warm weather.
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, June 13th
Dry with rising temperatures
Dry with rising temperatures
Dry with rising temperatures
Dry with rising temperatures
The workweek ahead looks much like the June weather we’ve had around so far this year.
Dry and sunny again this week