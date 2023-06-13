Quiet, dry stretch ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Over the next several days look for quiet and warm weather. Temperatures will be warmer this afternoon than the last few days, reaching into the low to middle 80s for most of eastern Iowa. Along the river and to the north, it may be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Everyone should see partly cloudy skies and a northwesterly breeze up to 25 or 30 mph at times this afternoon. Tomorrow and Thursday we’ll warm a bit more into the upper 80s to around 90 with continued warmth and dry weather. We are still watching a chance for rain Friday and into the weekend. While the system appears to be slowing somewhat it is still on track to bring some beneficial rain to the area.

