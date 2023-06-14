12-year-old girl making splash as youngest competitor in surfing contest

Kiki Oshiro-Kaneshiro, 12, is set to compete in a pro surfing event as the youngest competitor in the field. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A surfer in Hawaii is gaining national attention as she sets her sights on turning pro before her 13th birthday.

KHNL reports that 12-year-old Kiki Oshiro-Kaneshiro is ready to make her professional debut in this year’s Surf Into Summer contest.

Oshiro-Kaneshiro is fresh off a fourth-place finish in a weekend surfing event for girls under the age of 17. She also qualified for state championships earlier this year.

And now the 12-year-old is set to be the youngest competitor in this week’s pro event as a female wild card entry.

The Surf Into Summer contest is one of the largest surfing events on Oahu, and this year’s competition is scheduled to run through June 19.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

