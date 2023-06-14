Above-normal temperatures continue

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Overnight the sky clears as the area of low pressure in the Great Lakes moves farther east. This in turn brings sunshine for Thursday and with our dry air mass, we rise quickly into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Dew points still remain low so don’t expect a very muggy feel to the air. A weak backdoor cold pushes through Thursday night dropping readings a bit on Friday. Overall weekend rain chance remains but is just a chance. Rainfall totals appear to stay on the light side with dry conditions returning early next week. Have a great night!

