K-9 officer saves 3-year-old boy lost in ‘very remote’ area surrounded by swamps

K-9 Loki located the child in a remote area that was approximately a half mile away from his...
K-9 Loki located the child in a remote area that was approximately a half mile away from his home, the sheriff’s office said.(Roscommon County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Brown and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – A K-9 officer is being praised for finding a missing 3-year-old boy in a remote, wooded area of Michigan surrounded by swamps.

According to a news release from the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home Monday afternoon for a report of a missing child.

The 3-year-old boy was reportedly missing from his home for at least 20 minutes, and the child’s mother and neighbors were unable to find him.

The sheriff’s office described the area as “very remote” and mostly wooded with swamps.

Deputies requested backup from Michigan State Police, including multiple K-9 officers.

MSP Trooper Adam Whited and his K-9 partner Loki immediately began tracking the toddler when they arrived.

After searching for more than three miles, K-9 Loki located the child in a remote area that was approximately a half mile away from his home, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said the boy was barefoot and had made it past two marshes through the woods.

Fortunately, the 3-year-old was in good health when he was found, and he was carried out of the woods piggy-back style and reunited with his family.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A girl younger than 10 drowned at an aquatics center in Texas Monday afternoon, police...
Young girl drowns swimming with family at aquatics center
Investigators say two tires came off the axle of a trailer that a semi-trailer was pulling. The...
2 killed after tires crash through van’s windshield on interstate
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
‘Hair,’ ‘Everwood’ actor Treat Williams dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet
Tenants of nearby buildings still unable to return after partial building collapse
Tenants of nearby buildings still unable to return since partial collapse of “The Davenport”

Latest News

Sen. Baldwin Introduces Bill to Include LGBTQI+ Community in Federal Data Collection
Taco Bell announces it will start selling Crocs this month.
Taco Bell and Crocs releasing limited-edition shoes
Damage from severe weather was reported Wednesday in Alabama.
Punishing winds, possible tornadoes inflict damage as storms cross US South
This photo provided by Ocean Alliance shows Roger Payne on board Ocean Alliance’s research...
Roger Payne, scientist who discovered whales can sing, dies at 88