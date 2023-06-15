Hot and hazy today

Today will be another warm one across eastern Iowa.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today will be another warm one across eastern Iowa. Afternoon highs reach into the upper 80s today. Even with the warmth, dew points remain fairly low for June and limit mugginess. Air quality will be closely monitored today as smoke filters in from the north. This will lead to hazy skies likely for much of the day and this could continue into the weekend. A backdoor cold front tonight drops highs to the mid 80s tomorrow and may briefly mix more of the smoke down to the surface before helping us clear out this weekend behind light rain chances.

