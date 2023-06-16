Hazy skies mixed with sunshine today

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Hazy skies and air quality will again headline today’s forecast. While we have seen some improvement thanks to a cold front, the DNR continues an Air Quality Advisory through this evening as fine particulates may persist from wildfire smoke. Also thanks to that front, temperatures will be a bit cooler today in the upper 70s to lower 80s with dew points quite comfortable for mid June – in the 40s! Saturday should stay quiet, but some haze could still linger. By evening, watch for a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms pushing in from the west. These linger overnight and into Father’s Day on Sunday. Temperatures warm to around 90 most of next week and dry weather persists. Have a great weekend!

