Ice cream company wants to find America’s ‘softest dad’

Blue Bunny is launching a contest to find "The Softest Dad in America."
Blue Bunny is launching a contest to find "The Softest Dad in America."(yacobchuk via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An ice cream company is celebrating dads who can show their softer side just in time for Father’s Day as it releases a new soft-serve ice cream.

Blue Bunny has launched a contest to find dads who can show their “soft side” in promotion with its new soft-serve ice cream called soft scoopables.

“Blue Bunny’s purpose is to champion fun and make everyday uplifting, and we’re doing just that by celebrating dads who embody those values,” said Jeremy Hrynewycz, brand marketing director at Blue Bunny.

The “Softest Dad in America” contest runs through July 6 and people can nominate their dads or father figures by visiting Blue Bunny’s website or by posting a video on social media with #BBSoftestDadContest.

“We are looking forward to celebrating all of the fatherly figures that aren’t afraid to bring more fun to their families’ daily lives by showing their soft side!” Hrynewycz said.

Blue Bunny is launching a contest to find "The Softest Dad in America."
Blue Bunny is launching a contest to find "The Softest Dad in America."(Blue Bunny via PR PRNewswire)

According to the company, the contest winner will get a Blue Bunny soft recliner, worth up to $15,000, and a $250 gift card.

“There is no better way for ‘The Softest Dad in America’ to tell the world about his crowning achievement than with the softest throne in America,” company representatives said.

The top 10 finalists in the contest will also receive a gift card.

After the nomination period, the public will be able to vote from July 27-30 for which of the finalists they think should be named “The Softest Dad in America.”

The winner will then be announced on July 31.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A smoky sky is in Friday’s forecast
A smoky sky is in Friday’s forecast
Davenport City Council chambers
Davenport approves aid package as public demands more action in apartment collapse
Saquoia Samuels
4-year-old’s remains found in garbage bin, affidavit says; mother, boyfriend charged
A North Carolina lottery winner says he will buy his mom a house after a $500,000 jackpot win.
Man says he is buying his mom a house after winning the lottery
Chad Doerman is charged with three counts of aggravated murder.
Father planned, executed young siblings with rifle in Ohio, officials say

Latest News

An overall general view of the field during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional...
NCAA medical committee recommendations include removal of marijuana from banned drug list
FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in...
George Floyd’s killing capped years of violence, discrimination by Minneapolis police, DOJ says
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, Daniel Ellsberg speaks during an interview in Los...
Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked Pentagon Papers exposing Vietnam War secrets, dies at 92
Millions of Americans’ personal data exposed in global hack