A smoky sky is in Friday’s forecast
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s overnight with a hazy sky. The sky will still be hazy on Friday with highs in the 80s. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for our Southern Iowa Counties through Friday night.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible late on Saturday and Saturday night and again on Sunday. Next week, the forecast looks dry and hot.

Above-normal temperatures continue