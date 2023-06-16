Weekend rain chances

By Joe Winters
Updated: 35 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Slowly a frontal system moves our way giving us our only rain chance in the next 7 days. Saturday remains quiet. Haze in the air will continue throughout the weekend with the wildfire smoke still affecting the Midwest. Saturday night through Sunday morning brings the best chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm to eastern Iowa. This is by no means a guarantee of rain as our dewpoints still remain very dry. Look for highs hovering near 90 to continue next week with lingering dryness. Have a great night and a happy Father’s Day weekend.

