Blinken set for high-stakes China visit with tensions rising and breakthrough prospects low

Blinken set for high-stakes China visit with tensions rising and breakthrough prospects low
Blinken set for high-stakes China visit with tensions rising and breakthrough prospects low(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has embarked on a high-stakes diplomatic trip to China to try to cool exploding tensions between the powers that have set many around the world on edge. Yet prospects for any significant breakthrough on the most vexing issues facing the planet’s two largest economies are slim.

Blinken arrives in Beijing on Sunday for two days of talks with senior Chinese officials after having postponed plans to visit in February after the shootdown of a Chinese surveillance balloon over the U.S. He will be the highest-level American official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office and the first secretary of state to make the trip in five years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saquoia Samuels
4-year-old’s remains found in garbage bin, affidavit says; mother, boyfriend charged
Chad Doerman is charged with three counts of aggravated murder.
Father planned, executed young siblings with rifle in Ohio, officials say
A smoky sky is in Friday’s forecast
A smoky sky is in Friday’s forecast
A North Carolina lottery winner says he will buy his mom a house after a $500,000 jackpot win.
Man says he is buying his mom a house after winning the lottery
Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy was killed after an arcade machine fell on him.
2-year-old child dies after arcade machine falls on him, sheriff says

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
LIVE: Biden seeing collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 from the air over Philadelphia
The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl...
4 women, 1 girl killed in Minneapolis crash after they were hit by a driver who was evading police
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022,...
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant, expecting baby with Travis Barker, reports say
Eviction filings are 50% higher than they were pre-pandemic in some cities as rents rise
Eviction filings are 50% higher than they were pre-pandemic in some cities as rents rise