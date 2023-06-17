Heat wave has US South sweltering, from tornado-ravaged West Texas town to Florida beaches

(AP) -Communities from Houston to New Orleans are opening cooling centers to bring relief as steamy hot temperatures settle across a broad swath of the U.S. South. Also Saturday, Gov. Greg Abbott is visiting Perryton in the Texas Panhandle, where officials say more than 1,000 customers remain without power after a tornado killed three people late Thursday. Authorities are establishing a cooling center in the small town about 115 miles northeast of Amarillo, to counteract the excessive heat.

On Friday afternoon, beachgoers fled a waterspout that swept ashore in Clearwater, Florida, injuring two people from Kansas. The National Weather Service is warning that the heat index could hit 120 degrees in parts of Texas, 112 in Louisiana and 105 in the Miami area.

