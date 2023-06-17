Plane crash kills ‘Flying Wild Alaska’ pilot Jim Tweto and Idaho hunting guide

Plane crash kills 'Flying Wild Alaska' pilot Jim Tweto and Idaho hunting guide
Plane crash kills 'Flying Wild Alaska' pilot Jim Tweto and Idaho hunting guide(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A bush pilot known for his starring role in the Discovery Channel’s “Flying Wild Alaska” series has died when his plane crashed shortly after takeoff. Also killed was a hunting and fishing guide from Idaho. Alaska State Troopers identified the victims as 68-year-old pilot Jim Tweto and his 45-year-old passenger Shane Reynolds.

Troopers said the Cessna 180 was seen taking off but not climbing and then crashing shortly before noon Friday. It happened about 35 miles northeast of the coastal Inuit community of Shaktoolik. Jim Tweto’s daughter Ariel posted on Instagram that her father died doing what he loved.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saquoia Samuels
4-year-old’s remains found in garbage bin, affidavit says; mother, boyfriend charged
Chad Doerman is charged with three counts of aggravated murder.
Father planned, executed young siblings with rifle in Ohio, officials say
A smoky sky is in Friday’s forecast
A smoky sky is in Friday’s forecast
A North Carolina lottery winner says he will buy his mom a house after a $500,000 jackpot win.
Man says he is buying his mom a house after winning the lottery
Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy was killed after an arcade machine fell on him.
2-year-old child dies after arcade machine falls on him, sheriff says

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
LIVE: Biden seeing collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 from the air over Philadelphia
Blinken set for high-stakes China visit with tensions rising and breakthrough prospects low
Blinken set for high-stakes China visit with tensions rising and breakthrough prospects low
The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl...
4 women, 1 girl killed in Minneapolis crash after they were hit by a driver who was evading police
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022,...
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant, expecting baby with Travis Barker, reports say
Eviction filings are 50% higher than they were pre-pandemic in some cities as rents rise
Eviction filings are 50% higher than they were pre-pandemic in some cities as rents rise