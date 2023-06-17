Showers move in overnight and continue on Father’s Day

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We enjoyed a lovely afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 80s with lots of sunshine despite the hazy sky due to wildfire smoke. However, scattered showers and storms will move into the area overnight. Lows will cool into the 60s. We’ll wake up to scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder on Sunday morning with a mostly cloudy sky. Scattered to isolated showers and storms will continue through the day on Sunday. The clouds and showers will keep temperatures a bit cooler on Sunday in the 70s and 80s.

After a gray Father’s Day, sunshine and hot temperatures return for the workweek. Highs will be in the 80s and low 90s Monday through Friday with a mix of sun and clouds.

