Greek leader blasts critics of rescue effort for sunken migrant vessel

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities continued to search for victims and survivors of a trawler that sank off the coast of Greece with as many as 750 migrants on board. Meanwhile, conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis blasted critics of the rescue operation. Naysayers, Mitsotakis said at a campaign stop in the town of Sparta, should turn their ire against traffickers he called “human scum.”

To date, 104 survivors have been rescued and 78 bodies have been recovered. The trawler carried as many as 750 men, women and children from Syria, Egypt, the Palestinian territories and Pakistan. The vessel sank on Wednesday.

