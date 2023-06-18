A hot and sunny Juneteenth

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Scattered showers and storms moved through Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri this afternoon, bringing some areas much needed, albeit not enough, rainfall. Overnight lows will cool into the 50s and 60s. Clouds will also decrease overnight, which means we’ll start Juneteenth with lots of sunshine across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. However, there is a chance for patchy fog late tonight and early Monday morning. It will also be much hotter tomorrow with highs rising into the upper 80s and low 90s with a mostly sunny sky.

Make sure to drink lots of water and wear sunscreen if you have any outdoor plans! We’ll stay hot and dry for the workweek with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds.

