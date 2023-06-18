A hot and sunny Juneteenth

A hot and sunny Juneteenth
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Scattered showers and storms moved through Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri this afternoon, bringing some areas much needed, albeit not enough, rainfall. Overnight lows will cool into the 50s and 60s. Clouds will also decrease overnight, which means we’ll start Juneteenth with lots of sunshine across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. However, there is a chance for patchy fog late tonight and early Monday morning. It will also be much hotter tomorrow with highs rising into the upper 80s and low 90s with a mostly sunny sky.

Make sure to drink lots of water and wear sunscreen if you have any outdoor plans! We’ll stay hot and dry for the workweek with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash kills 'Flying Wild Alaska' pilot Jim Tweto and Idaho hunting guide
Plane crash kills ‘Flying Wild Alaska’ pilot Jim Tweto and Idaho hunting guide
Showers move in overnight and continue on Father’s Day
Showers move in overnight and continue on Father’s Day
KYOU First Alert Forecast
Weekend rain chance followed by hot weather
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. in action during a baseball game against the Baltimore...
Royals vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 17
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a man was killed in an unprovoked bear attack in...
Man mauled by bear in unprovoked attack; neighbors tried to help, authorities say

Latest News

A hot and sunny Juneteenth
A hot and sunny Juneteenth
Scattered showers possible for Father’s Day
Scattered showers possible for Father’s Day
Scattered showers possible for Father’s Day
Scattered showers possible for Father’s Day
Showers move in overnight and continue on Father’s Day
Showers move in overnight and continue on Father’s Day