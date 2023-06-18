Nearly 100 die as India struggles with a sweltering heat wave in 2 most populous states

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Indian officials say at least 96 people have died in two of the most populous states over the last several days with swaths of the country reeling from scorching heat. The death toll announced Sunday comes as authorities are warning residents over 60 and others suffering various maladies to stay indoors during the daytime. The deaths happened in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and eastern Bihar.

Officials found out most of those who passed away were over 60 years old and had preexisting health conditions, which may have been exacerbated by the intense heat. The India Meteorological Department issued an alert saying heat wave conditions will last until June 19 in parts of Uttar Pradesh.

