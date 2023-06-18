Projections indicate Swiss approve climate bill as Alpine nation’s glaciers succumb to warming

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BERLIN (AP) — Projections based on near-complete counting indicate that a majority of Swiss citizens have voted in favor of a bill aimed at introducing new climate measures to sharply curb the rich Alpine nation’s greenhouse gas emissions. Sunday’s referendum was sparked by a campaign by scientists and environmentalists to save Switzerland’s iconic glaciers, which are melting away at an alarming rate.

Campaigners initially proposed even more ambitious measures but later backed a government plan that requires Switzerland to achieve “net zero” emissions by 2050. The nationalist Swiss People’s Party, which had demanded the popular vote, had claimed the measures would cause electricity prices to rise.

