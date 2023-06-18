Putin meets with African leaders in Russia to discuss Ukraine peace plan, but no visible progress

Putin meets with African leaders in Russia to discuss Ukraine peace plan, but no visible progress
Putin meets with African leaders in Russia to discuss Ukraine peace plan, but no visible progress(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with a group of leaders of African countries who traveled to Russia on a self-styled “peace mission” the day after they went to Ukraine. But the meeting on Saturday ended with no visible progress. The seven African leaders visited Ukraine on Friday to try to help end the nearly 16-month-old war.

The African leaders then traveled to St. Petersburg on Saturday to meet with Putin who was attending Russia’s showpiece international economic forum. Details about the delegation’s proposals were thin. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after the three-hour meeting that the Africans’ peace plan consisted of 10 elements but “was not formulated on paper.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash kills 'Flying Wild Alaska' pilot Jim Tweto and Idaho hunting guide
Plane crash kills ‘Flying Wild Alaska’ pilot Jim Tweto and Idaho hunting guide
KYOU First Alert Forecast
Weekend rain chance followed by hot weather
Saquoia Samuels
4-year-old’s remains found in garbage bin, affidavit says; mother, boyfriend charged
Chad Doerman is charged with three counts of aggravated murder.
Father planned, executed young siblings with rifle in Ohio, officials say
A smoky sky is in Friday’s forecast
A smoky sky is in Friday’s forecast

Latest News

Greek leader blasts critics of rescue effort for sunken migrant vessel
Greek leader blasts critics of rescue effort for sunken migrant vessel
Heat wave has US South sweltering, from tornado-ravaged West Texas town to Florida beaches
Heat wave has US South sweltering, from tornado-ravaged West Texas town to Florida beaches
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves before boarding a plane for his travel to China,...
Blinken arrives in Beijing on high-stakes mission to cool soaring US-China tensions
FILE - A man walks past a Microsoft sign set up for the Microsoft BUILD conference, April 28,...
Microsoft says early June disruptions to Outlook, cloud platform, were cyberattacks