Scattered showers possible for Father’s Day

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Scattered showers and storms are possible today, it will be a good idea to check the radar and grab an umbrella before heading outside to celebrate Dad. In between the showers, we’ll have a most cloudy sky and highs in the 80s. Tonight, will be quiet with a partly cloudy sky and lows cooling into the 50s and 60s.

Juneteenth looks hot and mostly sunny with temperatures rising into the upper 80s. The hot and dry conditions will continue through the workweek with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.