Scattered showers possible for Father’s Day

Scattered showers possible for Father’s Day
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Scattered showers and storms are possible today, it will be a good idea to check the radar and grab an umbrella before heading outside to celebrate Dad. In between the showers, we’ll have a most cloudy sky and highs in the 80s. Tonight, will be quiet with a partly cloudy sky and lows cooling into the 50s and 60s.

Juneteenth looks hot and mostly sunny with temperatures rising into the upper 80s. The hot and dry conditions will continue through the workweek with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash kills 'Flying Wild Alaska' pilot Jim Tweto and Idaho hunting guide
Plane crash kills ‘Flying Wild Alaska’ pilot Jim Tweto and Idaho hunting guide
Showers move in overnight and continue on Father’s Day
Showers move in overnight and continue on Father’s Day
KYOU First Alert Forecast
Weekend rain chance followed by hot weather
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. in action during a baseball game against the Baltimore...
Royals vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 17
Online records show Destiny Takesha Lasha Thomas, 20, was booked into the Scott County Jail...
Woman wanted in Rock Island stabbing arrested in Iowa

Latest News

Scattered showers possible for Father’s Day
Scattered showers possible for Father’s Day
Showers move in overnight and continue on Father’s Day
Showers move in overnight and continue on Father’s Day
Showers move in overnight and continue on Father’s Day
Showers move in overnight and continue on Father’s Day
KYOU First Alert Forecast
Weekend rain chance followed by hot weather