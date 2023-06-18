Sudan begins a cease-fire ahead of a pledging conference to raise funds for humanitarian assistance

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s warring parties have begun a cease-fire, as two months of fighting pushed the African nation into further chaos. The three-day cease-fire has taken effect Sunday morning. It comes ahead of a pledging conference to be held on Monday to help fund Sudan’s humanitarian needs, exasperated by the conflict.

The cease-fire was announced by the United States and Saudi Arabia. Both led concerted diplomatic efforts to stop the war. Sudan plunged into chaos after months of worsening tensions between rival generals exploded into open fighting, in mid-April, across the country with the capital, Khartoum, and the western Darfur region bearing the brunt of the armed conflict.

