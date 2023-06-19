Jo Daviess County man injured after motorcycle crash

A Jo Daviess County man was injured after a motorcycle crash Sunday.
By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured after a single-motorcycle crash in Jo Davies County Sunday.

Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center received a call about 12:45 p.m. Sunday reporting a motorcycle crash on South Pleasant Hill about 1/4 mile north of West Reush Road in Rural Elizabeth, according to a media release.

Deputies investigating the scene identified 73-year-old Daniel J. Kretschmer as the driver of his motorcycle north on South Pleasant Hill Road.

According to deputies, Kretschmer drove over a knoll that was an unmarked and newly seal-coated road in Elizabeth Township.

Kretschmer began to lose control of his motorcycle and then encountered a curve, deputies said. He entered a ditch and was ejected from his vehicle.

Kretschmer stopped after hitting an electrical box pedestal and utility pole, according to deputies. Kretschmer was taken to Midwest Medical Center and later to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque for treatment of his injuries.

Deputies said the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash kills 'Flying Wild Alaska' pilot Jim Tweto and Idaho hunting guide
Plane crash kills ‘Flying Wild Alaska’ pilot Jim Tweto and Idaho hunting guide
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigns hours after drunken driving arrest
Showers move in overnight and continue on Father’s Day
Showers move in overnight and continue on Father’s Day
Scattered showers possible for Father’s Day
Scattered showers possible for Father’s Day
A hot and sunny Juneteenth
A hot and sunny Juneteenth

Latest News

Adventureland tested out a new roller coaster at its theme park with the help of these teddy...
Teddy bears help test new Adventureland roller coaster
An investigation is underway after campers found what appears to be a human skull in a park...
Campers find what looks like a human skull at Iowa park
At least 6 killed, dozens injured in weekend shootings across US
At least 6 killed, dozens injured in weekend shootings across US
Netanyahu says Israel will move ahead on contentious judicial overhaul plan after talks crumble
Netanyahu says Israel will move ahead on contentious judicial overhaul plan after talks crumble