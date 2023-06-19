Jo Daviess County man injured after motorcycle crash

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured after a single-motorcycle crash in Jo Davies County Sunday.

Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center received a call about 12:45 p.m. Sunday reporting a motorcycle crash on South Pleasant Hill about 1/4 mile north of West Reush Road in Rural Elizabeth, according to a media release.

Deputies investigating the scene identified 73-year-old Daniel J. Kretschmer as the driver of his motorcycle north on South Pleasant Hill Road.

According to deputies, Kretschmer drove over a knoll that was an unmarked and newly seal-coated road in Elizabeth Township.

Kretschmer began to lose control of his motorcycle and then encountered a curve, deputies said. He entered a ditch and was ejected from his vehicle.

Kretschmer stopped after hitting an electrical box pedestal and utility pole, according to deputies. Kretschmer was taken to Midwest Medical Center and later to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque for treatment of his injuries.

Deputies said the crash is still under investigation.

