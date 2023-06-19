A lot more dry weather on the way, with warm temperatures

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect highs to stay above normal for the next several days, as we find ourselves stuck in another stagnant weather pattern.

This results in little change to our overall weather conditions throughout the work week, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the low to mid 60s. Mostly to totally clear skies are set to accompany these temperatures while the focus for storm systems stays away from our region.

A modest increase in moisture is possible by this weekend, throwing in a more humid feel to our hot temperatures. A storm system also approaches this weekend, which may give us a chance for a shower or storm. At this point, the chance looks slim, and resultant rain amounts look light.

