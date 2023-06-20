Dry and hot conditions

Dry and hot conditions
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had a sunny and hazy afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 60s with a clear sky. Wednesday morning we’ll wake up to another sunny and hazy day with highs rising into the upper 80s.

The forecast will stay dry with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s through the next several days. Our next chance for rain is on Saturday as a low pressure system travels through the Midwest.

