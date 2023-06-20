GRAPHIC: 146 dogs found dead in home, authorities say

By WEWS staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WEWS) – It’s a shocking story in Ohio, where agents are investigating after they found 146 dogs dead inside a home near Akron.

Portage County officials said the homeowner is also the co-founder of an animal rescue organization.

Some viewers may the details of this story disturbing.

GRAPHIC: Agents are investigating after they found 146 dogs dead inside a home near Akron, Ohio. (Source: WEWS/CANINE LIFELINE, INC./CNN)

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at the property Friday.

The Portage Animal Protective League said a humane agent found 146 dead dogs in various stages of decay. No dogs were found alive.

The animal protective league confirmed the homeowner is a co-founding operator of Canine Lifeline.

Mary Ellen, of Mantua, adopted her dog Piper from Canine Lifeline, Inc., which is run by her neighbor.

“I would like the border collie after all,” she said, describing the adoption. “And she was like, ‘Ok, come on out to Macedonia.’ And my friend said, ‘Why do we have to go to Macedonia? She’s just across the street.’”

Mary Ellen - who asked we not share her last name - said her neighbor’s property had become overgrown and neglected in recent years. But she had no idea the extent of that neglect.

“I feel like she was passionate about what she was doing, but she was way over her head,” she said. “I got the news story today that it was 146. It was gut-wrenching.”

According to a statement on the organization’s social media, the co-founder is also the subject of an animal neglect investigation in Parma. Several dead and neglected dogs at a home there led investigators to the property in Portage County.

“From here, blocking all the way down the street,” said Janice Robinson, a Parma neighbor, describing the emergency response.

Janice Robinson was at her Parma home several weeks ago when her neighbor was taken away by ambulance.

She said police and animal control spent more than six hours at the property.

“Then you see them bringing out all these cages with dogs in them and then bringing out all the animals that didn’t make it. It was sad,” Robinson said.

Public records show the same person owns both the Parma and Mantua properties.

In an online statement, Canine Lifeline said no volunteers were aware of their co-founder’s medical conditions, the number of dogs she had or the condition of her homes.

It said in part, “Like the general public, volunteers of the non-profit animal rescue organization Canine Lifeline have been shocked, horrified and confused to learn of the devastating revelations.”

The organization said it’s cooperating with the investigations.

Meanwhile, neighbors wonder why there wasn’t more accountability.

“There should be some legislation in place that any kind of rescue has someone come in and do an inspection,” Mary Ellen said.

The Portage Animal Protection League said the case is still under investigation, and deceased animals will undergo necropsies to determine their cause of death.

