Hot and sunny

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a sunny and hot June afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight, temperatures will cool into the upper 50s and low 60s with a clear sky. Tuesday morning we’ll start the day with sunny, but hazy skies due to the wildfire smoke. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s tomorrow afternoon with persisting sunshine.

The hot and dry forecast will likely continue through the beginning of next week. Wildfire smoke will continue to cause a hazy sky through next weekend.

