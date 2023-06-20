Iowa lawmakers work to improve internet access across the state

(EThamPhoto | Getty Images)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Representative Zach Nunn is set to announce legislation to improve Internet access across the state.

Iowa currently ranks 45th for broadband access in the U.S., with about one-third of the state is in a broadband desert.

Nunn will hold a press conference with Mercy One staff to discuss how improving broadband can help provide telehealth services to rural areas.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced more than $148 million dollars in grant money to improve broadband services.

It comes from the Capital Project Fund through the Treasury Department.

Money is available to internet service providers to work in newly established Broadband Intervention Zones.

Through public feedback, these were found to be the areas most in need of broadband expansion.

