Ottumwa teacher sues school district

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - A teacher is suing the Ottumwa Community School District.

The district hired Robert Bender as a behavioral teacher in 2021.

Within months, Bender says students started routinely calling him racial slurs and even left him racist notes.

The suit claims other teachers and staff heard the slurs but did nothing.

One student was later suspended. Another was put in a timeout.

Bender claims he had to supervise the timeout, and the student kept using the slur.

He also claims the district reassigned him in retaliation for allowing students to take part in a walk-out.

The district denies the allegations.

