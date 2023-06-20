Sunny and warm, again and again

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Little to no change in our weather is expected for a little while, so expect more of the same.

Temperatures today will reach back into the upper 80s, with lots of sunshine to go around. Dew points are a little lower today than they were for a good portion of Monday, so expect a more comfortable feel to the air. Unfortunately, dry air also means continued dry conditions, with no rainfall expected throughout the work week.

That outlook may change a bit toward the weekend, as some moisture returns to the region. A storm system will also finally move east off the Plains and bring a cold front through. This will be our shot at some storms, potentially giving us a little bit of relief, rain-wise. It looks likely to also send our highs a little lower into next week, with highs then only in the mid 80s.

