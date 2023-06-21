Average gas price is cheaper than last year, report says

Drivers are seeing lower prices than last year when fueling up.
Drivers are seeing lower prices than last year when fueling up.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Overall, the national average price for gas is down compared to this point last year.

According to AAA, Americans are paying a national average of $3.58 per gallon, nearly $1.50 less than last year.

The drivers’ group credits lower demand, lower oil prices and higher gasoline supply for the lower prices at the pump.

Meanwhile, California has been dethroned as America’s most expensive state for gas.

The new title goes to Washington state, where the average cost of regular gasoline jumped 32 cents over the past month.

According to AAA, it now costs $4.93 a gallon, 7 cents ahead of California.

Mississippi currently has the cheapest gas. Drivers there pay an average of $3 a gallon.

