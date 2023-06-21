Gov. Reynolds request federal assistance again for Davenport apartment collapse response

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, center, talks with local officials while touring the site of an apartment building collapse, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. The six-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed May 28.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Wednesday submitted a second request to the Biden administration for federal aid for Scott County after the partial collapse of a Davenport apartment building.

Her initial request was made on June 6, but Reynolds said the state has received no response. Reynolds requested federal assistance with reimbursement for response activities, debris removal and demolition.

The partial collapse of the six-story apartment building happened on May 28. Three people died, and multiple people were injured.

Reynolds declared a disaster proclamation on May 29, authorizing the use of all available state resources, supplies and equipment to help the people impacted by the collapse.

The city of Davenport is also assisting the families and businesses impacted with financial aid. The Salvation Army, American Red Cross and Hy-Vee, among others, have also assisted the people impacted.

