The hot and dry pattern continues

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was another hot and hazy day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. The haze is once again due to wildfire smoke that is lingering over the Midwest. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s with a clear sky.

We’ll start Thursday with plenty of sunshine. The sky will still be hazy from the smoke. The smoke won’t impact most people. However, if you are very sensitive to air quality you’ll need to be cautious. We’ll continue to see sunshine Thursday afternoon with highs rising into the upper 80s and low 90s. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and low 90s through the weekend. Our next chance for precipitation is this weekend as a low pressure system moves through the Midwest.

