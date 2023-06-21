Iowa Gov. Reynolds request Biden’s help with disaster second time

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Gov. Kim Reynolds asked President Joe Biden a second time Tuesday for an emergency declaration for Scott County, following the collapse of the Davenport apartment building at 324 Main St., Davenport.

Gov. Reynolds made an initial request on June 6 for federal assistance for Scott County for debris removal and demolition, along with reimbursement for response activities. There has been no response to that request.

Tuesday’s request ask for additional data and information that clearly demonstrates that the severity of damage and loss caused by the structural collapse meets federal disaster assistance thresholds. The request also asks for assistance for debris removal, demolition, and response activities.

Reynolds made a state disaster declaration on May 29 that authorized the use of Iowa resources to respond to the incident.

RELATED:
Plaintiff’s site investigation must finish Tuesday night
Investigator of Surfside collapse comes to Davenport
LIVE UPDATES: 2 companies brought in for ‘cause and origin report’ of collapsed building
Reynolds seeks Biden’s help with disaster
Tenants of nearby buildings still unable to return since partial collapse of “The Davenport”

Gov. Reynolds’ letter to President Biden can be read in its entirety here:

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Bar is charged with first degree murder.
Murder suspect back in Iowa
Iowa man seriously injured after lawn mower rollover
With rising COVID numbers and concerns about limited staff, Ottumwa Schools close on Monday and...
Ottumwa teacher sues school district over failure to stop racial discrimination
An investigation is underway after campers found what appears to be a human skull in a park...
Campers find what looks like a human skull at Iowa park
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
The US Coast Guard is bringing in more ships, vessels to search for lost Titanic tourist submersible

Latest News

Iowa man seriously injured after lawn mower rollover
Law enforcement investigating after officer-involved fatal shooting in Franklin County
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, center, talks with local officials while touring the site of an...
Gov. Reynolds request federal assistance again for Davenport apartment collapse response
Nathan Bar is charged with first degree murder.
Murder suspect back in Iowa