Iowa Gov. Reynolds request Biden’s help with disaster second time

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Gov. Kim Reynolds asked President Joe Biden a second time Tuesday for an emergency declaration for Scott County, following the collapse of the Davenport apartment building at 324 Main St., Davenport.

Gov. Reynolds made an initial request on June 6 for federal assistance for Scott County for debris removal and demolition, along with reimbursement for response activities. There has been no response to that request.

Tuesday’s request ask for additional data and information that clearly demonstrates that the severity of damage and loss caused by the structural collapse meets federal disaster assistance thresholds. The request also asks for assistance for debris removal, demolition, and response activities.

Reynolds made a state disaster declaration on May 29 that authorized the use of Iowa resources to respond to the incident.

Gov. Reynolds’ letter to President Biden can be read in its entirety here:

